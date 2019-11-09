Salvation, Magnus Honey, rosewater

All shows are free and start at 10 p.m.

press release: Salvation - a Noise/Rock trio out of Chicago

Over a pounding rhythm section provided by Vic Riley and Santiago Guerrero, the harsh screeching guitars leave some room for Jason Sipe's palatable yet tortured vocals. Royal Fucks was released on Tape and CD in 2015 (now out of print) and in 2017, Sore Loser was released by Forge Again Records.

https://salvationrockandroll.bandcamp.com/

Magnus Honey - a two piece punk band from Chicago. They are sweet and amazing.

https://funnfolksounds.bandcamp.com/album/magnus-honey

rosewater - a three piece garage rock band from Madison. 2 guitars and a drummer.

Sweet punk sour pop.

https://rosewaterlbc.bandcamp.com/