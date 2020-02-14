press release: Raised in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains of South Carolina, Sam Burchfield was brought up on Appalachian music: folk, gospel,country and southern soul. The young songwriter draws on these roots with a deep lyrical honesty and carries the tradition of folk music forward. Burchfield’s upcoming EP, Graveyard Flower, seeks to reconnect to the Appalachian roots that raised him. In a world of cell phones and internet distractions, this body of work beckons the listener to plant their feet firmly in the soil. Reconnect to the land, reconnect to each other; Graveyard Flower is honest music.

$10 ($8 adv.).