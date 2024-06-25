Sam Carlson, Josh Harty, Randal Harrison Hoecherl

media release: Sam Carlson, Josh Harty and Randal Harrison Hoecherl - Three distinctive Singer Songwriters and Tunesmiths - will join together for an evening of poetry, song and the unexplored shadows of our souls.

Sam Carlson is a singer and rhythm guitar player. He chooses to lean into the percussive tones that a guitar pick and steel strings make to create a sound reminiscent of bluegrass. While he loves to listen to the bluegrass canon, he has not set out to impress you with complex licks and up-tempo virtuosity. Instead, he does his best to remind you of the river, of the peril and the peacefulness, of water that flows downstream and finds its way to the sea. Sam has been known to be accompanied by friends who are extraordinary musicians. With their accompaniment, Sam might put on a show that will move you. Alone, you'll need to try and listen. With eyes towards the future, he'll be on the road and headed your way. www.sammakinmusic.com

Josh Harty is a messenger. A North Dakota songsmith. “A true son of the heartland whose bold defiance and riveting delivery channel the essence of American music” (Glide Magazine). As the son of a small town police chief and preacher, grandson of a South Dakota polka legend, Josh grew up performing with his dad at every Lutheran Church, Eagles Club, Moose Lodge and Rotary Club in the Upper Midwest. Having released several internationally acclaimed albums and performing across the US & Europe, it is clear that Harty was born and bred for this. His live shows prove that good storytelling combined with journeyman musicianship is as authentic as music gets. When Josh is not on the road, he resides in Madison, WI where is an active member of the local music scene. Josh is also a long-time member of Folk Alliance and a founding member of The Wisconsin Room: an organization that promotes WI artists to an international audience and brings world- class music to Madison from elsewhere in the form of intimate gigs at various venues. www.joshharty.com

Randal Harrison Hoecherl’s performances and compositions have long been described as “captivating and exhilarating” (JazzReview.com). When with Honor Among Thieves, it is said “Violinist Randal Harrison brings the tale to life … supercharged violin” (Isthmus). Exit polls from Randal’s latest solo project for violin and voice describe it as “Riveting”, “Emotional” and “I’ve never heard anything like it!” Randal is honored with a southeast EMMY nomination for composition, and MAMAs for Best Blues Artist, Classical Artist of the Year and Jazz Artist of the Year. Randal is a past president of the Suzuki Association of Wisconsin, founder of the Eclectic Suzuki Talent Education Association of Music (ESTEAM) and travels the world to work with students and colleagues - sharing ideas on improvisation and an eclectic mix of violin studies. You’ll find Randal at the American Suzuki Institute, the Singapore International String Conference and www.RandalHarrison.com