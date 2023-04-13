7:30 pm on 4/13 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 4/13-14, Comedy on State. $20.

media release: Stand-up comic and Emmy-nominated writer (Saturday Night Live) SAM JAY can currently be seen on HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, a weekly late-night series on which she serves as Host and Executive Producer, and is currently in production on its second season. She will next be seen on the upcoming Peacock series Bust Down. In 2020, she debuted her first one-hour stand up special Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning on Netflix.

In 2019, Sam made her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup and released her album Donna’s Daughter through Comedy Central Records. Donna’s Daughter was produced by Coach Tea and contains sporadic beats and “skit-like” interludes that make it sound as much like a hip-hop mixtape as it does a standup record. Also in 2018, Sam wrote for The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Sam’s 2018 TV credits include a recurring role on TV Land’s Nobodies and a guest star in

Season 5 of Comedy Central’s Broad City.

In 2017, Sam was a standout of the Just For Laughs: New Faces. She was the host of Ricking Morty, the Rick and Morty post-show on Adult Swim and she was a cast member of MTV’s SafeWord. Sam made her late-night television debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her half-hour stand-up Comedy Central Presents premiered in 2017 to rave reviews.

Sam was named as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2018 and Comedy Central Comics to Watch in 2015 and has performed internationally at comedy clubs and festivals including the Vodafone Dublin Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Festival, 208 Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Portland’s Bridgetown Festival, The Laugh Your Asheville Off Comedy Festival, Boston’s Women In Comedy Festival, among others.

Sam’s television credits also include a part in the award-winning film Pinsky, Starz’s Take My Wife, Comedy Central’s White Flight, Crank Yankers, and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail; as well as Viceland’s Party Legends and Flophouse.