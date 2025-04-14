× Expand courtesy of Loshak PR A close-up of Sam Morril. Sam Morril

media release: Comedian and Actor Sam Morril announces his brand new The Errors Tour, which will stop at theatres in cities across the US through the Spring, including The Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI, on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Fresh off the heels of his hit Amazon Prime standup hour Sam Morril: You’ve Changed (July 2024), his sixth in a line of universally acclaimed specials, Sam will bring his brand new hour of standup to more than 45 markets in the coming months. Tickets and instructions on how to join Sam’s email list are available at www.SamMorril.com.

Says Morril, “It’s gonna be a crazy tour. So many famous people are talking about it. T Swift mentioned she wants to come through. Jon Voight. And others. It’s gonna be a real who’s who.”

Prior to Amazon Prime’s Sam Morril: You’ve Changed, which Deadline lauded as “some of his best work yet,” Morril’s fifth special Same Time Tomorrow premiered on Netflix in 2022. As with all his other specials, the hour was immediately a hit with fans and critics alike with The New York Times praising him as “reliably funny” and Vulture gushing:

“A good comedian who has done the work of establishing a clear, distinct persona can get as big of a laugh on a pause as they can a punch line. Sam Morril is such a comedian. His newest special, Same Time Tomorrow, debuted on Netflix earlier this fall after he released two YouTube specials in 2020, each made up of so many good comedian jokes, like this one about the problematization of Snow White.”

Sam’s first four standup specials have garnered millions of streams. His Comedy Central hour specials Positive Influence and I Got This have over 3 million and 12 million views respectively on YouTube alone. His self-produced pandemic specials Up on the Roof and Full Capacity have over 3 million views. Paste Magazine declared I Got This one of the best specials of the year and The New York Times included Up On The Roof in their list of “Best Comedy of 2020.” CNN praised it as “one of the very best and most creative standup shows to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Sam is also a beloved and sought after voice in the sports world. He has been appointed a Knicks/Basketball correspondent on The Dan le Batard Show and he released the limited series sports podcast Games with Names, which he co-hosted with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman. Previously Sam hosted his own show on MSG called People Talking Sports, which ran for two seasons and earned him an NY Emmy® Nomination for Best Interviewer.

In addition to his standup work, Sam co-hosts the popular podcast We Might Be Drunk with fellow comedian Mark Normand. The duo also released their own brand of whiskey called Bodega Cat Whiskey which is currently available at liquor stores in select states and nationwide online. He voices several characters in the current season of the hit MAX animated series Ten Year Old Tom. He has been featured on Hulu’s Life & Beth, Showtime’s Billions, and Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer. He also appeared in the Academy Award nominated film Joker alongside Joaquin Pheonix.