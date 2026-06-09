× Expand Sydney Ness A close-up of Sam Ness. Sam Ness

media release: Sounds of Summer

Come enjoy live music, food trucks, activities, an art auction, and so much more! Concerts are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of the month from June to August. Admission to all Summer Concerts are free, so don’t miss this chance to see some incredible acts!

Please contact us at 608-325-5700 or info@monroeartscenter.com with any questions or concerns.