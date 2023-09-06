× Expand TVG Photography Sam Ness

media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. If inclement weather, performance will be canceled.

Mixing Traditional Folk/Americana roots with a new-age Alternative Singer/Songwriter feel, Sam Ness finds inspiration in the ancient cobblestone streets across the globe. His percussive playing paired with an assortment of special effects including a loop system, have built a sound larger than many full bands. Sam has taken home a handful of Madison Area Music Awards including Male Vocalist of the Year.