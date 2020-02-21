Sam Ness, Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea, Elizabeth Mary, Shawn Bass

press release: 7pm Doors // 8pm Music

Sam Ness

Mixing Traditional Folk/Americana roots with a new-age Alternative Singer/Songwriter feel, Sam Ness finds inspiration in the ancient cobblestone streets across the globe. Sometimes wild and dance oriented, other moments raw, emotional, and filled with moments of silence, Sam’s show changes every night. His percussive playing paired with an assortment of special effects including a loop system, have built a sound larger than most full bands.

Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea

Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea are a band. They are individuals. They are love and anger. They are the thrill of a chaotic universe. Their songs are about us.

Elizabeth Mary

Elizabeth Mary wrote her first song, "I Have a Dream,” at age 10 and has been pursuing that dream ever since. Raised on a dairy farm in rural Iowa, Elizabeth Mary performed her first shows to herds of disinterested cattle and cornfields. Destined to become an entertainer, Elizabeth got her first taste of performing in local choirs and talent shows in her community. Elizabeth earned a loyal fan base with her powerful vocals and energetic performances. Elizabeth Mary fills her schedule playing 90+ solo acoustic and full band shows annually in the tri-state area. She will also take the stage at regional festivals this summer including America’s River Festival and Brat Fest. Whether playing solo or with the full band, Elizabeth will leave an impression on your heart.

Shawn Bass

Shawn Bass is a songwriter who can typically be found fronting the rock band Our Friends the Savages or manning the bass in the metal band All Meridians. 30 years in the making, Shawn is showing his softer, lighter side with a solo endeavor of acoustic songs. He can’t totally leave behind his full band roots, so he is accompanied by some digital arrangements.

