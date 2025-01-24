Sam Ness & the Other Natural Flavors, Ben Mulwana

media release: 8 PM - Ben Mulwana 9 PM - Sam Ness & The Other Natural Flavors

Folk roots in Indie vibes, Sam Ness & The Other Natural Flavors are packaged in a way that slips past the AI firewalls. From the Highlands of Scotland to the snowy Northwoods of Wisconsin, these songs and stories are written with the intention of finding something more together; something sincere.

“TikTok trends, Amazon Prime deals, mass starvation and gluttony in the same neighborhoods. We’re served food-like products that give us fewer nutrients than licking a stamp. There’s so much to be said in today’s world for just not being an asshole. That’s our mission statement.”