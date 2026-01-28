Sam Ness (single release)

× Expand Sydney Ness A close-up of Sam Ness. Sam Ness

media release: Join us for a FREE concert with Local musician Sam Ness, as he shares the first public look and listen of his new single "Slotty Road" on February 3! Sam will share about an hour of music, as well as the first public release of the music video for Slotty Road from his upcoming album.

Sam has taken home a handful of MAMAs (Madison, Wisconsin Area Music Awards) including Male Vocalist of the Year (2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024). He is the youngest person to enter the Madison Music Hall of Fame (in 2024 at age 26). In 2025, Sam was awarded the WAMIs (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) – Folk Performer of the Year and Folk Song of the Year “Walmart Parking Twilight”.

Other MAMAs include Alternative Album of the Year “Whispered on the Wind” – 2018, Madison Area Breakthrough Artist Second Runner up – 2017, Cover Song of the Year – Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” – 2020, Unique Performer of the Year – 2021. In 2022 Sam won Single of the Year “Slow It Down”, Alternative Album of the Year “City Lights and Smoke”, as well as Folk Song of the Year “She Is Love”. He was named Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year in 2023.

For more information on Sam, check out his website!

The event is free, but tickets are required.