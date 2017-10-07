Sam Ness, Texas Bubble Gum Machine, Anderson Brothers, Doctor Noise, Beef Eagle, Switchblade Monkeys, Go Play God, 7 Seasons Deep

press release: Saturday October 7, Bordello of Horror and Dr. Thunder are bringing you 8 of the areas best musical artists with Monster Music Mania a benefit for the Sauk Prairie Music Association.SPMA is a charitable and educational organization, which provides assistance and funding for the maintenance of the music program at Sauk Prairie High School. This association supports all classroom and co-curricular music activities, which include: Concert Band and Choir Programs, Marching Band, Executive Session (Show Choir), and YTBN (Show Choir).

Doors for this 21+ event open at 5pm. We will be announcing the artist line up very soon. Tickets for the event are just $8 advance and $10 day of the show. For advance tickets go to http://www.bordelloofhorror.com/html/events.html.

Performer lineup

Sam Ness https://www.facebook.com/SamNessMusician/ 

Texas Bubble Gum Machine https://www.facebook.com/texasbubblegummachine/ 

The Anderson Brothers https://www.facebook.com/TheAndersonBrothers/ 

Doctor Noise https://www.facebook.com/ohdoctor 

Beef Eagle https://www.facebook.com/thebeefeagle/ 

Switchblade Monkeys https://www.facebook.com/switchblademonkeyz/ 

Go Play God https://www.facebook.com/GoPlayGod/ 

7 Seasons Deep https://www.facebook.com/7seasonsdeep/

Red Mouse, Pine Bluff 3738 Hwy. P , Pine Bluff, Wisconsin 53528 View Map
