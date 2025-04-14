media release: In Gallery 7 at the Humanities Building this week, see the Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition Cruise Control by Sam Northcut through April 19, with the reception on Thursday, April 17, from 5 to 7:30pm. An elegy for those who came before and carved out the space to seek their own pleasure, in spite of an institution with a lavender stained past, the quilts serve as an inheritance, reminding us of the power doors imbued to cruising spots, to make a bathroom a space of pleasure, excitement, and opportunity.The heart of the exhibition, Glory, asks us to think about the intimacy shared in anonymous sex, particularly of an era past, a reminder that queer spaces are made everywhere they are needed. A cross-disciplinary artist focused in textiles and woodworking, Northcut seeks to illuminate queer visibility in the everyday using familiar objects and spaces like quilts and bathrooms. Queer history, craft, and labor are keystones to their practice. Northcut shared more about their showcase piece Glory with the School of Education's Creative Insights feature, read it now.