media release: Sam Rodewald takes his influences from operatic aria, classical art songs, and modern pop and folk music and writes new songs that interrogate the absurdity of living and making music in a temporary world.

He has been led to believe that he has been singing before he could form words. Something in that space between noise and language allowed him to connect with a vast world he would never fully understand. After years of lessons in piano, saxophone, guitar, and even voice, as well as a degree in vocal performance and composition, the universe remains mysterious. Still, each piece helps Sam examine his relationship with this strange world and the people he shares it with.

As a part of our Blooms on the Farm, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beverages and food cart will be available 5:30-8:30 pm. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field filled with photo ops, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Tickets $13.98 +tax per person | $11.00 +tax for Seniors | Ages 2 and under FREE.