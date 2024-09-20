Sam Russell & the Harborrats, Super Brick

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Sam Russell & The Harborrats are a long-time beloved Seattle institution, distilling vintage rock n’ roll styles from the 1950s all the way through modern times. They create original songs drawn from the heart + soul of human experience …..while also reimagining some of the best songs ever written.

Super Brick (Rockford) opens.

$10 cover. 9pm start. 21+

harmonybarandgrill.com

608-630-9089
