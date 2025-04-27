Sam Sturdevant, Candace Griffin, Mike Bucholtz, Ricky Orta Jr., Ben & Jenn
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Songwriter Spotlight shines once again at Harmony! Featuring such homegrown talent as Sam Sturdevant and Candace Griffin, along with Milwaukee friends Mike Bucholtz, Ricky Orta Jr., and Ben & Jenn! Come on down for an excellent evening of local, ALL-ORIGINAL music!
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music