Sam Sturdevant, Candace Griffin, Mike Bucholtz, Ricky Orta Jr., Ben & Jenn

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Songwriter Spotlight shines once again at Harmony! Featuring such homegrown talent as Sam Sturdevant and Candace Griffin, along with Milwaukee friends Mike Bucholtz, Ricky Orta Jr., and Ben & Jenn! Come on down for an excellent evening of local, ALL-ORIGINAL music!

