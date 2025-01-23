7:30 pm on 1/23 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 1/24-25. $20-$15.

media release: Sam Tallent is a comedian, novelist and host of the Chubby Behemoth Podcast. For the last decade, he has performed more than 45 weekends per year in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

His acclaimed debut novel, Running The Light, heralded as the definitive book on standup comedy, is soon to be a major motion picture. Random House is set to rerelease Running the Light in commercial paperback as well as his forthcoming follow up, Petillant Brut, in hardcover in 2025. His novella, ATTABOY, was published as an Audible Original.

Sam has two comedy specials: Waiting For Death to Claim Us (available on Amazon Prime) and The Toad’s Morale (available on the Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast YouTube).

He also has a travel show, Wide World, on YouTube. He lives in Detroit and cooks dinner for his wife every night.