7 pm on 5/21 and 7 & 9:30 pm on 5/22-23. $30.

media release: Sam Tallent (“the absurd voice of a surreal generation”- The Denver Post) is a comedian, novelist and host of the Chubby Behemoth Podcast. For the last decade he has performed more than 45 weekends per year in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe. His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he’s told jokes

on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND. His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light (Doug Stanhope: “the best fictional representation of comedy in any medium ever”, Marc Maron: “a beautiful rendering of a dark reality”), heralded as the definitive book on stand up comedy, is soon to be a major motion picture, and his novella ATTABOY was

published as an Audible Original. Waiting For Death to Claim Us, his comedy special, is available on Amazon Prime. He lives in Colorado and cooks dinner for his wife every night.