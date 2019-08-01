Sam Tallent, Jake Snell, Will Byrd

press release: Known for whip-quick wit and rollicking improvisations, Sam Tallent is one of the sharpest, most original rising talents in comedy today. Fresh off his New Faces debut at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Sam has been called "the absurd voice of a surreal generation" by the Denver Post, and, when not maintaining a "Black Flag esque tour schedule" (Savage Henry Magazine), Sam has worked alongside many of the biggest names in comedy, including Russel Peters, Ron White, Dave Chappelle, Doug Stanhope, Dana Carvey and Hannibal Buress. He recently won his battle on Comedy Central's Roast Battle, and was seen on VICELAND's Flophouse as well as the Chris Gethard Show. His writing has been published on VICE.com. His debut novel, “Running the Light”, will be available this fall wherever fine books are sold. He lives in Denver with his wife and dog.

Hosted by Will Byrd, and also featuring local Madison comic Jake Snell. $5.