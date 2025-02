media release: Sam Wiles is a comedian and writer in Los Angeles who recently achieved notoriety in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, and USA Today for his viral political impressions and stand-up. Sam has also written for shows on NBC and TNT, and co-created the popular web series Gridiron Heights. His second album “Here Comes Success!” is newly out on A Special Thing Records.

Feb 23

doors at 6:30

show at 7:30

tickets are $12