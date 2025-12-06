Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, Jon Spencer

media release: The 3rd Annual Shake 'Em On Down Tour

Get ready for an unforgettable night of blues and rock 'n' roll featuring three great Grammy nominated bands that define the current day and future of blues rock. Grammy-nominated artist Samantha Fish, known for her exceptional guitar skills and captivating vocals, has made a significant mark on the blues scene, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase & Jon Spencer whose boundary-pushing artistry has redefined rock and blues for decades.

﻿Rounding out the lineup is the legendary Grammy Award winning Cedric Burnside, the grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside, whose deep-rooted Mississippi blues heritage shines through in his music, bringing authenticity and passion to the stage. Experienceall there Artistsdistinct styles in an evening where tradition and innovation merge seamlessly!﻿

﻿

Mark your calendars and prepare for a night of riveting performances as the 3rd Annual Shake 'em on Down Tour arrives in town. Don't miss this chanceto witness three of the most dynamic and innovative artists in bluesrock today! Get your tickets now for an evening that will resonate long after the final chord is struck.