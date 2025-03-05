media release: The Dark Mirror is the highly anticipated fifth novel in Samantha Shannon’s New York Times and USA Today bestselling Bone Season series that NPR.org has called “intelligent, inventive, dark, and engrossing.”

Everything is about to change.

Paige Mahoney is outside the Republic of Scion for the first time in more than a decade—but she has no idea how she got to the free world. Half a year has been wiped from her memory.

Her journey back to the revolution soon takes her to Venice, where the Domino Programme has uncovered evidence of a secret Scion plan. Before Paige can return to London, she must help the network unravel the sinister Operation Ventriloquist, which threatens to bring Europe to its knees in weeks.

And it soon becomes clear that the one person who could recover her memories—Arcturus Mesarthim—might also hold the key to thwarting Scion, allowing the revolution to strike an unprecedented blow.

In conversation with LaShawn M. Wanak.