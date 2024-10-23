RSVP for Samhain Festival

Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

media release: Join us for Samhain on October 25-27 as Circle Sanctuary celebrates its 50th anniversary and embraces our roles as the Ancestors of the Future. This milestone year, we reflect on the legacies we create and the stories we leave behind.

Throughout the weekend we'll have a variety of rituals, workshops, and Nature walks. Register for 1, 2, or all 3 days.

Remember to register by Wednesday, October 23. To view the event schedule or to register, visit circlesanctuary.org/samhain

Adults

Full event: $145

Saturday only: $85

Friday and Saturday only: $110

Saturday and Sunday only: $110

Youth:

Full event: $55

Saturday only: $35

Friday and Saturday only: $45

Saturday and Sunday only: $45

Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
Special Events
Holidays
608-924-2216
