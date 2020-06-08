ONLINE: Samira Ahmed

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Samira Ahmed! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Samira will talk about her new book MAD, BAD & DANGEROUS TO KNOW. Post questions on the Facebook event before the chat, and tune in on Monday, June 8th @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Samira encourages you to shop local at 57th Street Books in Chicago, Illinois (https://57th.semcoop.com/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices