Samora Pinderhughes

media release: This event is part of the annual Jazz Series.

SHABAKA and his music are ever-evolving. Well-established as a leader in the renaissance of British Jazz, the London-born multi-instrumentalist has performed classical concertos with major orchestras; fronted significant bands, including Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, and Shabaka and The Ancestors; and released critically acclaimed albums. Hear his latest reinvention as he channels his artistic vision through flutes from around the world, starting with the Japanese shakuhachi—a traditional wooden recorder that, he says, “slowly changed the scope of [his] inner musical landscape.”

Stay tuned for information about a studio class with SHABAKA!