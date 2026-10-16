Sampling Indigenous Foods

media release: Join Kimberly Crowley as she serves traditional indigenous foods such as corn soup, wild rice casserole, and frybread. Yum! As you eat you can chat with Kimberly about her recipes. Participants can take home more information on ingredients and where to source them.

No registration required. Food and supplies are limited.

About the presenter: Kimberly Crowley is a member of the Thunder clan of the Ho Chunk Nation. She is the 3rd daughter of Sidney Hall Sr. and Christine Hall. She grew up in Wittenberg, Wisconsin with her 10 siblings and now resides in Baraboo, Wisconsin with her family, where she spends her time making and teaching black ash basket classes

Part of the Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.