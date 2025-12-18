Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue

media release: Join us for our beloved tradition of coming together on the Winter Solstice– the longest night of the year. A layering of compositions and arrangements by Micah Behr nurture all that we carry with us in the darkness. The program consists of a cohesive mix of classical and folk music for string quartet and voice. All in all, the smell of wood at Grand Inspired mixed with the beauty of music and the warmth of togetherness has made this annual event a Dane County gem. Yahara Chocolate will be there serving chocolatey drinks.

December 21 at 2pm, 4pm & 6:30pm

*Limited walk-in seats and standing room available even when sold out

Before the show, enjoy Winter Solstice companion events across the street at Abel Art Gallery and Depot Hill Creative from 1pm-6pm.

Abel Contemporary Gallery (524 E Main St, Stoughton) will feature Diane Washa painting live from 1pm until 6pm. The finished painting will be raffled off at the 6:30pm show with all proceeds going to the Stoughton Food Pantry. Drinks and cheese provided by Cheesers Lokal Market. Have a drink, walk through the gallery and try your luck at winning Diane's painting while supporting the Stoughton Food Pantry.

https://abelcontemporary.com

For the first time, Depot Hill Creative (532 E Main St, Stoughton) will be open to the public 1pm until 6pm. Stop in to learn about the arts in Stoughton, the new Creative District zoning, and participate in a craft for all ages. Dairyland Desserts will be serving yummy desserts!

https://www.depothillcreative.org

This project is supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from Diane Ballweg and the Endres

Mfg. Company Foundation.

Additionally funded in part by the SMET Foundation.