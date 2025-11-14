7 pm, 11/14 & 21. $25 adv.

media release: Written by Madison composer Micah Behr, Visible Light meditates on how we experience and conceptualize light as a form of hope. This work was inspired by a collaboration with Madison based filmmaker Alejandro Miranda, and the artistry in which he captures light. Using this collaboration as a starting point, Visible Light has taken new form as a stand-alone work for piano and string quartet, serving as a musical meditation on light and hope. Micah's music is clear and honest, leaning into sounds of simplistic beauty, yet made human with subtle complexities. Visible Light lasts under 60 minutes, carrying the listener through a sound-world of evolving hope.

Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue (formerly the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival) creates innovative concert experiences that explore novel combinations of established, contemporary, and newly commissioned works. Through chamber music concerts and interactive children’s concerts, Samtalä participates in the evolving landscape of classical music while centering the experience of our community of listeners and musicians.

Musicians:

Micah Behr, piano

Madlen Breckbill & Mary Deck, violins

Ria Hodgson, viola

Philip Bergman, cello