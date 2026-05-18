Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
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Kent Sweitzer
A 2019 Stoughton Chamber Music Festival performance.
Formerly Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Kids' concert 10 am & 1 pm, 8/8, Stoughton Library (free); "Unknowable," 7 pm on 8/14 and 3:30 pm, 8/15, Stoughton Opera House; "the EYE," 7 pm on 8/21 and 3:30 pm, 8/22, Chorus Public House, Stoughton.
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courtesy Stoughton Opera House
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music