Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

Formerly Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Kids' concert 10 am & 1 pm, 8/8, Stoughton Library (free); "Unknowable," 7 pm on 8/14 and 3:30 pm, 8/15, Stoughton Opera House; "the EYE," 7 pm on 8/21 and 3:30 pm, 8/22, Chorus Public House, Stoughton.

Info

Stoughton Opera House from the stage.

courtesy Stoughton Opera House

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-14 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-15 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-15 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-15 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue - 2026-08-15 15:30:00 ical