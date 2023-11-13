media release: Journalist and author Samuel Freedman, a UW-Madison alumnus, tells the dramatic story of young Hubert Humphrey, his allies, and his adversaries in the battle for a better nation in his new book, Into the Bright Sunshine: Hubert Humphrey and the Forgotten Civil Rights Struggle of the 1940s. Professor Kathryn McGarr of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication joins him to discuss the complex implications of this struggle that continue to plague us today.

The Civil Rights Movement did not begin with the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Brown v. Board of Education ruling in the mid-1950s. Those landmarks actually followed a decade of fervent, urgent activism against both racism and antisemitism in America during the 1940s. And no individual was more integral to those efforts than Hubert Humphrey – then the youthful mayor of Minneapolis and a rising star in the Democratic Party.

This event will be recorded but not livestreamed

In shared sponsorship with the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Center for Campus History, the Center for Journalism Ethics, and the Department of History