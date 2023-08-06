× Expand courtesy The Bruce Company A collage of characters and kids.

media release: Join us for the best FUNdraiser event of the year! Samuel’s Marvelous, Amazing, Very Fun Day!

Sunday, August 6, 2023, 11am to 2pm, The Bruce Company Garden Center, 2830 Parmenter St. in Middleton. Just off the Beltline!

We’re partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin to make a Waunakee boy’s wish come true. This fun day of kids’ activities will take place outdoors in our Nursery and Atrium. Tickets will be available onsite the day of the event. Tickets are $5 for 5 tickets, or $10 for 15 tickets; tickets can be used for food (e.g. a hot dog is 2 tickets) or games (games are 1 ticket each to play). All proceeds go to Make-A-Wish of Wisconsin to benefit Samuel.

Marvelous! Romp and chat with Princesses and Super Heroes! Traveling in from their castles and planets afar, “A Moment of Magic Foundation” volunteers will be coming to enchant kids and parents alike. A Moment of Magic is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the quality of life of vulnerable under-served children and inspire them to be Brave, Strong and Fearless through fun and engaging social wellness activities.

Amazing! Turn up the magic with amazing face painting! Unleash your imagination and transform into your favorite characters with our incredible local face painter, Antsy Pants Paints! Whether you dream of becoming a fierce superhero, a beautiful princess, or a fearsome animal, this amazing artist will bring your vision to life!

Very Fun! Games, Prizes, Food, and Fun! Join us as we bring you a fantastic lineup of fun kids games, fun prizes, and fun food. We’re making this a day you’ll remember forever!

Tell your friends, family & neighbors to meet you at the most exciting fundraiser event of the year!

Sunday, August 6, help bring joy to Samuel while making magical memories with your family.

For more information about this event, contact Linda (608) 410-2310 lrogalski@brucecompany.com

THANK YOU from all of us at The Bruce Company!