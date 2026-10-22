× Expand Kevin Lange Leo Albertoni of San Lenandro. Leo Albertoni of San Lenandro.

media release: Madison native Leandro "Leo" Albertoni returns home to the Up North with his Denver-based psych-funk/R&B band San Leandro! This one is not to miss!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1120286307083834/.

San Leandro released Dive, the Denver psych-funk/soul project’s debut album, September 18 on Color Red Records, the label founded by Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds.

"San Leandro is really my way of bringing together everything I love: vintage keyboards, soulful rhythm sections, introspective songwriting, and the feeling of a band as one, together in a room." - Leandro "Leo" Albertoni

Albertoni, 25, grew up in Madison, has roots in the Chicago blues scene and moved to Denver in 2023 to start his original music project. He's worked with Neal Francis, Andy Frasco, Toronzo Cannon, Adryon de Leon (Orgone) and Chris Castino (Big Wu), among others.

Vince DiFiore, founding member of the multi-platium band, Cake, says Dive is "full of soul, with expert musicianship."