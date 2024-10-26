Sanctuary Jiu-Jitsu Academy Fifth Anniversary

media release: Sanctuary Jiu-Jitsu Academy is celebrating five years!

So many people in the jiu-jitsu community have contributed to our success. From the advice and guidance of other instructors, to students and friends cross training at Sanctuary from their home gym, to travelers stopping in while they're in town. We want everyone to know that we appreciate you all and we're so grateful for your support over the years!

There is no fee. Event will be from 1:30 to 3:00 pm on October 26th!