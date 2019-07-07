Sandboards, Customer Service, Tamahori, Glynis, MCG, NLP, Zip Disk
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Cap off your 4th of July weekend with a special Sunday edition of JAMS, headlined by Kiwi party starter Sandboards. Presented by the JAMS Crew and WSUM 91.7 FM.
Sandboards (Feel My Bicep, Rinse FM) | New Zealand
https://soundcloud.com/sandboardsnz
Coming out of an oft-forgotten corner of the world the two kiwi boys, Eden and Tomas are NZ's freshest dance music exports. Sandboards are riding a wave of synth-soaked house with a deep knowledge on how to get the d-floor HOT!
Customer Service (BCR) | Baltimore
https://soundcloud.com/maddogservice
With chops spinning underground parties in Baltimore and vibey sets with Berlin Community Radio, Customer Service is here to provide assistance and guarantee you have a good time.
Tamahori (Humboldt Arboreal Society) | Chicago
https://soundcloud.com/tamahori
Japanese-New Zealander raised in LA on classical music and the beat scene. Chicago-educated deejay playing records with a global perspective. Co-founder of Humboldt Arboreal Society - a summertime biweekly musical gathering beneath the leaves of Humboldt Park.
+local support from
Glynis (Foshizzle Family)
MCG, DJ Zip Disk, Natural Language Processing (JAMS)
Noon - late
Free before 7 / $5 after (cash only, ATM on site)