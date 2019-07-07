Sandboards, Customer Service, Tamahori, Glynis, MCG, NLP, Zip Disk

press release: Cap off your 4th of July weekend with a special Sunday edition of JAMS, headlined by Kiwi party starter Sandboards. Presented by the JAMS Crew and WSUM 91.7 FM.

Sandboards (Feel My Bicep, Rinse FM) | New Zealand

https://soundcloud.com/sandboardsnz

Coming out of an oft-forgotten corner of the world the two kiwi boys, Eden and Tomas are NZ's freshest dance music exports. Sandboards are riding a wave of synth-soaked house with a deep knowledge on how to get the d-floor HOT!

Customer Service (BCR) | Baltimore

https://soundcloud.com/maddogservice

With chops spinning underground parties in Baltimore and vibey sets with Berlin Community Radio, Customer Service is here to provide assistance and guarantee you have a good time.

Tamahori (Humboldt Arboreal Society) | Chicago

https://soundcloud.com/tamahori

Japanese-New Zealander raised in LA on classical music and the beat scene. Chicago-educated deejay playing records with a global perspective. Co-founder of Humboldt Arboreal Society - a summertime biweekly musical gathering beneath the leaves of Humboldt Park.

+local support from

Glynis (Foshizzle Family)

MCG, DJ Zip Disk, Natural Language Processing (JAMS)

Noon - late

Free before 7 / $5 after (cash only, ATM on site)