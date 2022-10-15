press release: Join us for Saturday Jazz! This month, we will have a performance by the Sandhill Cranes.

The Sandhill Cranes is an instrumental quintet that performs a variety of music from the blues and early 20th century American music tradition including classic, contemporary and original music. The ensemble aims to bring a fresh perspective through improvisation that is influenced by present-day music. Each member of the band brings a unique and fresh perspective. The group is led by Neil Daily (trumpet) and consists of trumpet, saxophone, bass, guitar and drums.

Our Jazz series takes place on the third Saturday of the month, August-December. Jazz at Sequoya is funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.