Sandhill Goods Pop-up

Come discover and shop vintage and secondhand clothing, accessories, and home goods from Sandhill Goods!

Each month, 20% of profits are donated to a different organization working towards holistic sustainability and social justice. (In April: Palestine Children's Relief Fund.)

Light refreshments are provided for guests while they shop. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bag

MASKING: Masks are encouraged but not required. Please stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness!

PARKING: Shoppers will need to park on either the south side of East Johnson or the east side of North Street. Please leave the parking lot spaces to those who have mobility needs!

ACCESSIBILITY: Please note that there are three steps to enter the space.