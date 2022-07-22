Sandhill Goods
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Join Sandhill Goods at Yahara Bay Distillery off Verona Road for some live music, strong spirits, and amazing secondhand vintage and modern goods.
Come enjoy some live music from Jackie Ernst. Then, come shop our selection of hand-curated secondhand items from Sandhill Goods.
Cash, credit cards, & Venmo will be accepted for shopping our selection. We hope to see you there!
