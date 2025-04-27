Sandhill Strangers (album release)

× Expand courtesy Sandhill Strangers The five members of Sandhill Strangers and instruments. Sandhill Strangers

media release: The Sandhill Strangers (who recently booked a slot at the Blue Ox music festival in Eau Claire) are pleased to premiere their first studio album Five Month Winter at Lakeside St. Coffee House in Monona. They will play all of the tracks on the album as well as a few favorite covers from their 2.5-year tenure as one of Madison’s many bluegrass acts. No cover, 6:00 PM start time. Five Month Winter will be released on streaming services this summer.