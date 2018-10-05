Sandra Kunkle Schoen, Trista Fitzgerald
Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: MMoCA's Fall Gallery Night at the Stone Fence!
Friday Oct. 5, 5pm-9pm, Stone Fence 2322 Atwood Ave.
We are excited to feature two amazingly talented local artists, Sandra Kunkle Schoen and Trista Fitzgerald. Great live music from Ced Ba'etch' a fingerstyle guitarist. This event offers light refreshments and is free to the public. The Artist's work will be on display until the end of October.
