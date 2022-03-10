ONLINE: Sandra Peterson

media release: media release: February 25- April 10, 2022

We present Original Once - Sandra Peterson, Functional Figurative: Group Show, and in no. 5: Listening to Landscape- Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, and Rina Yoon.

Opening Reception Friday, February 25, 5pm-8pm open to the public

Shows open online Saturday, February 26th at 10 AM CST

Reception and Artist Talk, Thursday, March 17, from 6-8pm

In conjunction with the Southern Graphics Conference, we will be hosting an in-person artist reception and artist talk for our no.5 exhibit, Listening to Landscape. Conversation with Tracy Templeton and Mary Hood will begin at 7pm. This event is free and open to the public, masks will be required.

Virtual Artist Talk: Sandra Peterson - Thursday, March 10, 5-6pm

This online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artist about her work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on our website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the event has ended.

Original Once: Sandra Peterson

Sandra Peterson is best known for her distinctive mark making in meditative paintings examining the animal kingdom in the human imagination. Her work uses highly textured surfaces, collapsing background and foreground into a complex, multi-dimensional plane, merging her subject with its surroundings. Peterson connects with the long history of humans looking to animals for inspiration in portraying universal themes pertaining to politics, community, and the environment. Peterson holds a Master in Fine Art degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison and Abel Contemporary is excited to welcome her for her first solo show at the Gallery.

Functional Figurative: Group Show

This exhibition features ceramic works by a variety of artists who employ figurative representation in the decoration of their functional works of art. The show includes work by Juan Barroso, Tom Bartel, Craig Clifford, Stacey Johnson Hardy, Yeonsoo Kim, Joanne Kirkland, Glynnis Lessing, Beth Lo, Ryan Myers, and Wendy Olson.

In no. 5: Listening to Landscape: Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, and Rina Yoon

Abel Contemporary Gallery is honored to feature the work of four outstanding Printmaking artists in our upcoming exhibit, Listening to Landscape. Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, and Rina Yoon have exhibited their work nationally and internationally and are known for their compelling imagery and masterful craft ranging from traditional to non-traditional printmaking methods. These artists observe and listen, considering their place in the landscape and how humans alter their environment.