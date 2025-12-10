2/26-3/8, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Written by David Cale; directed by Samantha Martinson.

Starring Colleen Madden*

David Cale's one-woman play, Sandra, follows a recently separated woman named Sandra who travels to Mexico to search for her missing friend, Ethan, a young composer and pianist. Her investigation into his disappearance leads her into a dangerous and highly charged love affair, ultimately prompting a journey of self-discovery as she finds herself reinventing her own life.

Colleen plays everyone in this show. It’s sure to be a thrilling adventure. Will she find him? Will she find herself?

Run time: 75 minutes.

This production is for mature audiences only.

Ticket Policy: Please note all sales are final and no refunds will be given. Tickets can be exchanged for any show up to 24 hours before the performance, where available. In order to exchange tickets please email us here: boxoffice@twocrowstheatrecompany.org. There is no cost to exchange tickets.

Doors to the theatre will open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Your digital ticket can be scanned from your phone or from a printed copy. Late seating is at the discretion of house management and is not guaranteed. If a performance is sold out, unclaimed tickets will be released to the waiting list at curtain time.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers