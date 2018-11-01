Sandwiches for Sanctuary

press release: JRUUC Building Sanctuary Fundraiser at the Milio's Sandwich Shop at 2202 E. Johnson St., behind East High School,3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 1

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2146 E. Johnson St., which has voted to become a Sanctuary site congregation, is raising the last $8,000 of our fundraising effort, so we can install a bedroom and a shower in our building to host immigrants. JRUUC is the only potential Sanctuary hosting site on Madison's East Side.

Milio's Sandwich Shop, 2202 E. Johnson St. behind East High School, has promised to donate 10% of its earnings between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, November 1, to the Reeb "Building Sanctuary" campaign. Please be sure to mention the campaign to your cashier!