Sandy Andina & Stephen Lee Rich

press release: Mix Sandy Andina (Chicago's resident singing and guitar-and-dulcimer-slinging smart aleck) with Stephen Lee Rich (Madison's friendly neighborhood yodeling cowboy), add harmony and humor, then shake and stir. Result: Andina and Rich! More at www.andinaandrich.com

Admission $4

Join Wild Hog in the Woods at our temporary location while Wil-Mar is being remodeled. September and October concerts are at 931 East Main Street, at the corner with Brearly Street. Look for our "Live Folk Music" sign to find our entrance on Brearly Street. There is an off-street parking lot just south of the building.

Now is also a good time to think about supporting the Wild Hog by volunteering. We have lots of opportunities for you to be part of our wonderful cooperative. We especially need people to help setup and run the Coffeehouse during the Friday concerts. We also need more people who will run the sound system. We train all volunteers. You can view our membership info and form at wildhoginthewoods.org/About/ join.html, or send an email to info@wildhoginthewoods.org.

See you this Friday! Remember, come to 931 E. Main Street. Doors open at 7pm.