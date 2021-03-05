ONLINE: Sandy Andina

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse livestream: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Sandy Andina is a Hog veteran, including several performances with Andina and Rich. A mainstay of the the Chicago folk scene for many years, she is known for her thoughtfulness and humor. To accompany her fine singing she plays various instruments she has picked up over time, including guitar, mountain dulcimer, frailing banjo, 12-string guitar, harmonica, autoharp, ukulele and electric bass. Says Greg Steele of The Collective Ear, "A true and proud folkie, Sandy Andina is gifted with the ability to capture a moment in time and freeze it." Visit her web site.