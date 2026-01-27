Sandy Wojtal-Weber & David McKee

media release; Sandy Wojtal-Weber and David McKee have known each other since the early 1990s and are pleased to share how their artistic endeavors in the visual and written word come together in this exhibit. This exhibit, ‘Hidden Glimmers: Weaving Contemplative Photography and Haiku’ is a collaboration of their individual talents.

The reception is free to attend, but we ask that you register by March 6, 2026, in order to have enough refreshments.

• 6:00 pm – Reception opens

• 6:30 pm – Sandy and David will share their thoughts about their work, collaboration, and answer questions

• 8:00 pm – Reception concludes

Light refreshments will be provided by the artists.

𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 – 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘆 𝗪𝗼𝗷𝘁𝗮𝗹-𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗰𝗞𝗲𝗲

Sandy Wojtal-Weber is a professional fine arts photographer and retired clinical social worker. She founded ‘On the Borderline Project’, a self-esteem building photography program for adolescent girls which ran for ten years in Madison earning her the ‘North Star Community Award’ for outstanding contributions to the Northside community of Madison, WI. She currently teaches a contemplative photography program through UW Health Mindfulness Program. She has exhibited her work extensively in Madison and at the Chicago Field Museum.

David McKee is a haiku poet and retired psychotherapist living in Madison. He is an oblate of Holy Wisdom Monastery and serves as lead shepherd for the Oblate formation program. His haiku have been published in various journals including Modern Haiku, Frogpond, Acorn, Kingfisher, Bones, Presence and Password. His work has also been anthologized in a variety of publications and he was invited to join a group of 17 haiku poets in sharing large selections of their haiku in the ‘New Resonance’ series published by Red Moon Press.

The exhibit is on display in the Monastery Gathering Area beginning February 4, 2026. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday 10:00 – 11:00 am.