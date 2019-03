press release: PhotoMidwest presents “The Moment is Fleeting” Photography Exhibit A portfolio of a contemplative photography practice known as Miksang, by photographer, Sandy Wojtal-Weber. Exhibition runs from April 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019. Opening Reception: Thursday, April 4 from 7:00 to 9:00pm. 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212.