media release: Sangamam Garba & Raas 2025 brings the vibrant spirit of Navratri to Wisconsin with an evening full of joy, music, and dance. Happening on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, at 6:30 PM (CDT) at Alliant Energy Center, Hall D,1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison WI-53713, this festive celebration invites everyone to immerse themselves in the energy of traditional Garba and Raas. Experience the colorful rhythms, cultural unity, and devotional spirit as the community comes together for an unforgettable night of celebration. . Entry $15, which includes parking. Kids under 5 are free. Food is available for purchase at the venue.