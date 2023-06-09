Sängerfest Empfangs Konzert
Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: National Sangerfest Empfangs Konzert (National Singing Festival Welcome Concert) of the Nord-Amerikanischer
Singers from 10 states, representing 41 German choirs will be presenting an evening of German songs celebrating our German Heritage. This will be the 64th National Saengerfest held in the United States. There will be a dance following the concert.
