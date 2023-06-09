Sängerfest Empfangs Konzert

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: National Sangerfest Empfangs Konzert (National Singing Festival Welcome Concert) of the Nord-Amerikanischer Sängerbund (North American Singer Association)

Singers from 10 states, representing 41 German choirs will be presenting an evening of German songs celebrating our German Heritage. This will be the 64th National Saengerfest held in the United States. There will be a dance following the concert.

Info

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Sängerfest Empfangs Konzert - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sängerfest Empfangs Konzert - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sängerfest Empfangs Konzert - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sängerfest Empfangs Konzert - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 ical