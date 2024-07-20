Sangria & Celebration
to
Botham Vineyards, Barneveld 8180 Langberry Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
media release: t's time for Sangria and Celebration!
July 20 marks the 30th anniversary of the day we opened the tasting room as well as our 35th year in business; definitely cause for celebration. Join us for our own special blend of cool Sangria, music by The Barn Flies featuring Carleen Wild and Casey Wilson, a food truck or two, prizes and more.
Our Sangria is blood red and rich in flavor with bright berry notes; add a little fresh fruit and you've got gratitude in a glass -- and yes, we'll share the recipe.
There'll be music and dancing and sangria in the sunshine, but if the weather doesn't cooperate, we'll move the party inside. Pack a blanket and a book, but don't forget your dancing shoes. The best memories begin here.
Let's get this party started!
Saturday, July 20 live music 1 - 4 p.m.
Halo, Halo Food Truck 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Rain or shine, Terrace or Back-barn Lounge.
As with all of our events, please remember that pets and carry-in alcohol are prohibited. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds.