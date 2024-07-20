Sangria & Celebration

media release: t's time for Sangria and Celebration!

July 20 marks the 30th anniversary of the day we opened the tasting room as well as our 35th year in business; definitely cause for celebration. Join us for our own special blend of cool Sangria, music by The Barn Flies featuring Carleen Wild and Casey Wilson, a food truck or two, prizes and more.

Our Sangria is blood red and rich in flavor with bright berry notes; add a little fresh fruit and you've got gratitude in a glass -- and yes, we'll share the recipe.

There'll be music and dancing and sangria in the sunshine, but if the weather doesn't cooperate, we'll move the party inside. Pack a blanket and a book, but don't forget your dancing shoes. The best memories begin here.

Let's get this party started!

Saturday, July 20 live music 1 - 4 p.m.

Halo, Halo Food Truck 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Rain or shine, Terrace or Back-barn Lounge.

As with all of our events, please remember that pets and carry-in alcohol are prohibited. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds.