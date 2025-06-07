media release: Sanguine Teeth on a Driftless Road Premieres Sat. June 7th 3p.m. at Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie Wisconsin.

The premiere is almost sold out. Numerous Celebrities, movie producers, radio DJ,s, and news anchors will also be in attendance.

An irreverent R rated comedy horror about four vampires on a road trip to a cabin in the woods that goes hilariously off the rails; written and directed by Austin Galante.

The story: A comedy horror about four vampire friends that get together for a weekend of fun at a secluded cabin in the woods, but things go off the rails in this irreverent horror comedy.

The Soundtrack features music with Snoop Dogg, KRS-ONE, Austin Galante and Grammy nominee Jeff Ryon.

The movie is starring actors Jason Horton, Matthew Kenner, Jason Rouse, Austin Galante, Charlie Mac, DJ Fusion, Douglas Montoya, Tony Lee Gratz, Duane Daniels, Michael Oilar, Kristen McCabe, Tiffany Saggio and Juan Hooks.

Awards: Sanguine Teeth has just started its film festival run as of April 2 and already won best comedy feature at the Crown Point International film festival in Chicago.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=FC1oNwvayj4

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/ tt30331219/