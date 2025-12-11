Santa at the Fire Station

× Expand City of Fitchburg The 2020 top-voted display on the Fitchburg Holiday Lights Tour.

media release: Mark your calendar to stop and see us at Fire Station 1, 5791 Lacy Road, on Saturday, December 13, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. for a festive evening featuring decorated City vehicles, a visit with Santa, and a special appearance by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile! With the frigid temperatures, Santa & the vehicles will be INSIDE the Fire Station bay area. Please park in the rear of the station and enter using the rear entrance.

More on the weekend's events:

The city of Fitchburg and the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau are excited to announce the return of the Fitchburg Holiday Lights Tour December 12-14, 2025. The Fitchburg Holiday Lights Tour is a city-wide holiday lights spectacular event. Residences and businesses spread holiday cheer with their elaborate holiday light displays. Spectators can use the online map to tour all the participating addresses and can vote for their favorites! Businesses will also be participating in the Holiday Jubilee, hosting holiday activities and running holiday sales all weekend long.

View the 2025 Holiday Lights Tour Google Map Here

Vote for Your Favorite Display and Street Here

View a List of Participating Addresses Here

The weekend kicks off with Get Festive at Agora on December 12 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A holiday celebration that features family friendly activities such as carriage rides, cookie decorating, fire pits & s’mores, and so much more. Bundle up and shop local vendors in the Agora Courtyard and try some craft brews and holiday eats and treats. More details can be found at Get Festive at Agora FB page.

“So many people have reached out to share what this event means to them. They have holiday memories as a child of being piled into the station wagon with their siblings to drive around and view the holiday lights. They’re excited to be able to share this tradition with their own families. Residents enjoy decorating their homes together in the spirit of the season to bring joy to others. There are so many spectacular holiday displays throughout the city. It truly is magical!”, said Lisa Sanford, Executive Assistant at the City of Fitchburg.

Residents and businesses that would like to participate in the Holiday Lights Tour by creating their own light display should submit their Fitchburg address via the Holiday Lights Tour Form . The deadline for submission is Sunday, December 7. Your display will be included on the Google map of locations and the voting ballot. Encourage your neighbors to participate and be voted the "Best Street" for year-round bragging rights!

In addition to the kickoff event, Get Festive at Agora, some additional Jubilee activities throughout the weekend include:

Matt Winzenried Real Estate – Gift Wrapping

Holiday fun at Saint Charles Station

Delta Beer Lab - Two days of Holiday Fun

Live Music at the Thirsty Goat

The city of Fitchburg will be showcasing decorated vehicles at Fire Station 1, 5791 Lacy Road, from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Saturday, December 13.

All of the Holiday Jubilee information can be found at https://www.fitchburgchamber.com/cvb/holiday-lights-tour/ and on the Holiday Lights Tour Facebook Page.

To sign up as a participating location, please contact the city of Fitchburg at administration@fitchburgwi.gov